₹58,000 Adidas Shoe Behind Sabastian Sawe’s Stunning London Marathon World Record; Check Availability In Mumbai

Sawe wore the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3 for his world record run in the London Marathon 2026 | X

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe rewrote history on Sunday as he became the first to run a marathon in less than 2 hours during the 2026 London Marathon. Sawe wore the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3 for his run, and posed with the shoe with his timing written on it after the race.

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What makes the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 special?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 is built for pure speed. Featuring ultra-light Lightstrike Pro cushioning, the shoe delivers strong energy return, helping runners maintain momentum and efficiency over long distances. Its minimalist upper ensures a streamlined fit without adding weight. In fact, the shoe weighs an average of just 97 grams, or 3.42 ounces.

A rubber outsole provides reliable grip and traction at top speeds, giving athletes confidence on race day. While expensive, the shoe’s cutting-edge design and performance-driven build make it a top choice for those chasing records.

Is the shoe available in Mumbai?

The Adios Pro Evo 3 is part of the Adidas Adizero range of running shoes. While the range is available to buy in India, the specific model which Sawe wore during his marathon run is yet to be launched in India.

Globally, the shoe was released online on the adidas website for limited supply. In the US, the shoe costs $500 while the price is £450 in the UK. Approximately, that would come to ₹58,000 at current conversion rates.