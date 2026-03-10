5 Iranian Women Football Players Granted Asylum By Australia Amid Safety Concerns After National Anthem Controversy At Asian Cup 2026

EricLDaugh/X

Australia has agreed to grant asylum to five members of the Iran women’s national football team after growing concerns about their safety if they returned home amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The players travelled to Australia to compete in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is currently being held on the Gold Coast. However, tensions escalated after the team remained silent during Iran’s national anthem before their opening match against South Korea women's national football team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fears over potential repercussions

Their silence during the anthem was interpreted by some observers as a sign of protest or mourning during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The gesture triggered criticism from some Iranian commentators and sparked fears that the players could face punishment if they returned to Iran.

Human rights groups and members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia raised concerns about the players’ welfare and urged authorities to ensure they were protected while staying in the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tournament exit amid uncertainty

Iran’s campaign at the Asian Cup ended after a defeat to the Philippines women's national football team in their final group-stage match. Teams eliminated in the early stage of the competition usually depart the host country within days, adding urgency to decisions about the players’ future.

The situation has drawn global attention as it highlights the intersection of sport, politics and human rights. With some players already receiving protection in Australia, the fate of the remaining members of the squad remains uncertain as they weigh personal safety against the risks their families could face back home.