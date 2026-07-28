5 Consecutive Wicket-Maidens! West Indies All-Rounder Justin Greaves Produces Record-Breaking Spell To Destroy Pakistan

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West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves etched his name into the record books with a sensational spell against Pakistan in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, becoming the first bowler in Test cricket history to deliver five consecutive wicket-maiden overs. The remarkable feat came on Day 3 as Greaves dismantled Pakistan's middle and lower order, turning the match decisively in the hosts' favour.

Pakistan had resumed their innings in a promising position, but Greaves produced an extraordinary burst of seam bowling. He struck in five successive maiden overs, conceding no runs while claiming five wickets, to finish with outstanding figures of 5/27. His spell triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 38 runs after Shan Masood had completed a century.

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The historic achievement made Greaves the first bowler in the available history of Test cricket records to register five consecutive wicket-maidens. His relentless accuracy and movement left Pakistan's batters with no answers, as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 282, handing West Indies a crucial first-innings lead.

Greaves' performance also marked his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, further underlining his growing stature as an all-rounder for the Caribbean side. The Barbados-born cricketer has enjoyed a breakthrough period in the longest format, having already scored two Test centuries before adding a career-best bowling display to his resume.

Although Pakistan's pace attack hit back later in the day to keep the contest alive, Greaves' historic spell remained the defining moment of the match. His unique record is likely to stand as one of the most memorable bowling achievements in Test cricket, showcasing the value of discipline, patience and relentless precision in the longest format.