'49, 49!': Delhi Crowd Hilariously Troll RCB Fans After Surpassing Lowest IPL Total Run Margin; Video

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Cricket rivalries often find expression in the most creative ways, and fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium delivered a memorable moment during the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As Delhi Capitals surged ahead and crossed a 49-run margin against RCB, the atmosphere in the stadium turned electric. Sections of the crowd began chanting “49, 49” in unison, a cheeky reference to one of the most infamous records in IPL history. The chant was aimed squarely at RCB, who still hold the unwanted record for the lowest team total in the tournament.

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That record dates back to 2017, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for just 49 runs by Kolkata Knight Riders. The collapse remains a defining moment in IPL lore, often revisited by rival fans during heated encounters.

The crowd’s reaction highlighted the intensity of fan culture in the league, where history and rivalry intertwine to create dramatic narratives beyond the boundary ropes. While the players battled it out on the field, supporters added their own layer of theatre, turning a statistical milestone into a viral moment.

Such incidents underline how deeply fans engage with the game, remembering past highs and lows and bringing them alive in real time. For Delhi Capitals supporters, the chant was not just about the match at hand, but also a playful reminder of cricketing history, one that ensured the night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium remained unforgettable.