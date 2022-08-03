3rd T20: Hardik Pandya completes rare double in India's 7-wicket win over WI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya | PTI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a rare feat during Men in Blue's seven-wicket win over West Indies in the 3rd T20 on Tuesday.

Pandya achieved a double of 500 runs and 50 wickets.

Pandya dismissed Brandon King after a fifty-run opening stand between him and Kyle Mayers to become the sixth India men's player to 50 T20I wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, who completed the feat in the previous T20I, was the last to get to the landmark.

However, by completing 50 T20I wickets, Hardik Pandya also completed a double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is, becoming the 11th men's player and 30th overall to the feat. Pandya has a total of 806 T20I runs.

The only other Indian to achieve this rare double in T20Is is Deepti Sharma, who currently has 65 T20I wickets and 521 runs.

Among the men's players to get to this double, Hardik is the latest to make his T20I debut, having first played for India in 2016, according to ICC.

Pandya has been in good form with the ball this year in limited-overs cricket. He has eight wickets in T20Is and six in ODIs with two four-wicket hauls.

In St Kitts on Tuesday, Pandya bowled a spell of 4-0-19-1 to restrict the West Indies. Importantly, he drew the breakthrough for India after the West Indies openers put on a half-century stand.