368.6 km/h! Aprilia Rider Jorge Martin Smashes All-Time MotoGP Speed Record At Mugello | Video

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MotoGP star Jorge Martin etched his name into the record books after setting a new all-time top speed record during the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Mugello.

The Aprilia rider reached a staggering 368.6 km/h during practice at the iconic Italian circuit, surpassing the previous MotoGP speed record of 366.1 km/h that had stood since 2023. The achievement came on Mugello's famous main straight, one of the fastest sections in world motorcycle racing.

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Martin's record-breaking run highlighted both the performance of Aprilia's machinery and the Spaniard's confidence on one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar. The speed trap reading immediately caught the attention of fans and paddock insiders, with celebrations visible inside the Aprilia garage.

The previous benchmark was set by Brad Binder on a KTM during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, while Pol Espargaro later matched the figure at the same venue. Martin's latest effort pushed the record even further, becoming the fastest speed ever officially recorded in MotoGP competition.

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The milestone arrives during a strong season for the reigning world champion, who has shown impressive pace since returning from injury setbacks. While the focus remains on securing race results, Martin's latest achievement serves as another reminder of his speed and the growing competitiveness of Aprilia in MotoGP.

With the Italian Grand Prix still to unfold, Martin's record-setting run has already become one of the standout moments of the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of just how fast modern MotoGP machinery can go.