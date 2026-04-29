34th Kalpesh Govind Koli Cricket Tournament Begins With 16 Teams In Mumbai

Young cricketers gear up as the 34th Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial Tournament gets underway in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 29: The first round of the 34th LIC Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial Cricket Tournament will start on Monday at the Ramesh Dadkar Ground, Matunga.

The Under-16 red-ball tournament, organised annually by New Hind Sporting Club under the auspices of Mumbai Cricket Association, is conducted among Under-16 players from the MCA's summer coaching camps.

A total of 16 teams have been divided into four groups and matches will be played in a two-day league-cum-knockout format. It will have three league rounds, with each round comprising two days.

League and knockout format

Four teams have been placed in four separate groups and, after the culmination of the third round, each group winner, based on points, will qualify for the semi-finals to be played at DPCC Matunga and Matunga Gymkhana on May 19 and 20. The two-day final will be played at New Hind Sporting Club on May 22 and 23.

“The tournament serves as the MCA talent search and gives youngsters an opportunity to showcase their skills with the red ball. It is an effort to give them taste of the longer-format cricket and prepare the young players for bigger challenges,” said tournament organiser Sachin Koli.

Stars have featured earlier

International stars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Under-19 sensation Ayush Mhatre have played in the tournament, according to the organisers.

A total of 27 matches will be played between May 2 and May 23, 2026, across venues including Kandivali, Virar, Dahanu, Chembur, Kalina, Matunga, and Navi Mumbai.

Opening and closing ceremonies

The tournament will be inaugurated on May 2 by Indian women's Test cricketer Sayali Satghare, LIC officials and MCA Apex Council members.

Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on May 23.

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To encourage fast bowlers, the Mumbai Cricket Association has made it mandatory that each team will bowl a new-ball spell of five overs by medium pace from each end at the start of the innings and to be followed in both innings of the match.

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