2nd ODI: Virat Kohli back in playing XI, India opt to bowl against England

Virat Kohli |

Virat Kohli was included in India's playing XI for the second ODI against England at Lord's in London on Thursday, July 14.

Kohli had missed the first ODI due to a groin injury.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.

The Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0.

Earlier, Kohli was not included for the T20Is in the Caribbean. However, BCCI in its official release did not mention whether he has been rested or not picked due to injury.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Read Also Struggling Virat Kohli has to find his way to score runs: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly