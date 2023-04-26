2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Anuj, Amanat star in Mumbai CC victory

Anuj Iyer impressive bowling efforts 5 wickets for 14 runs and Amanat Hussain unbeaten 48 runs helped Mumbai Cricket Club register a 5-wicket victory against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana in a Group-D match of the 2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the P.J.Hindu Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Tuesday.

Deciding to bat first, Hindu Gymkhana were dismissed for 115 in 30.2 overs. Jash Ganiga was the leading scorer with 49 runs. Iyer received good backing from teammates Shashank Kumar 2 for 8 and Shahbaz Alam 2 for 11 to demolish the Hindu Gymkhana innings. Later, Mumbai CC easily reached the winning target of 116 for 5 wickets in 30.1. Besides Amanat knock all-rounder Ayush Iyer scored 37 runs to steer Mumbai CC home. Jash Ganiga claimed 2 for 21 runs.

Brief scores: Payyade Sports Club 134 all out, 33.3 overs (Aayush Jethwa 57; Vedant Patil 3/33, Atif Khan 2/17, Moin Khan 2/24) lost to National CC 137 for 6, 22.4 overs (Ayush Vartak 35, Adesh Rane 30; Ruchit Ahuja 4/18). Result: National CC won by 4 wickets.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 115 all out, 30.2 overs (Jash Ganiga 49; Anuj Iyer 5/14, Shashank Kumar 2/8, Shahbaz Alam 2/11) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club 116 for 5, 30.1 overs (Amanat Hussain 48*, Ayush Iyer 37; Jash Ganiga 2/21). Result: Mumbai CC won by 5 wickets.

Victory CC 160 all out, 34.2 overs (Pratik D. 34; Siddhant S. 3/35, Rohan G. 2/21, Kavya V. 2/29) beat Fort Vijay CC 113 all out, 27 overs (Kavya V. 38; Aryan 5/22, Shiv 2/25). Result: Victory CC won by 47 runs.