2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-rounder Awais shines in Sind SC’s 8-wicket win

Mumbai, April 28: Awais Khan’s splendid all-round showing 3 wickets for 42 runs and cracking knock of 90 runs was the highlight of Sind Sports Club’s convincing 8-wicket win against Navroz Cricket Club in a Group-C league match of the 2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the Navroz CC ground.

Batting first Navroz CC were bowled out for 186 runs in 27.4 overs. Aditya Jha top-scored with 67 runs while Sind SC bowlers S. Walakar 4 wickets for 29 runs and Awais Khan dismissed the opposition. In response, Sind SC, boosted by Awais solid innings and Harsh Gharsunker 36 runs, comfortably reached 187 runs for 2 wickets in 26.2 overs to complete the win.

Meanwhile, Muslim United recorded their fourth successive win in Group-F as they defeated Crescent CC by 6 wickets. Crescent Cricket Club scored 172 runs for 9 wickets in 35 overs. Atharva Vichare and Parth Mayekar scored 76 and 40 runs respectively to lift the Crescent CC innings while Khush Jain 2 for 27 and Ayan Shaikh 2 for 30 claimed the wickets. Later, Muslim United SC batted confidently and crossed the finish line making 173 runs for 4 wickets in 31 overs. Dhruv Thakkar 60 ensured his team reached the winning target and to complete the win.

In other matches, hosts Bhama CC registered a fluent 56-run win against United Cricketers and John Bright CC carved out a hard-fought 2-run win against Mumbai Cricket Club.

Brief scores: Bhama Cricket Club 180 for 9, 35 overs (Dattaprasad Haldankar 68, Rushil Parkar 43; Aryesh Sadvilkar 2/25, Shubh Kakaria 2/27, Agashtya Surve 2/29, Nisar Shaikh 2/31) beat United Cricketers 124 all out, 29 overs (Aryesh Sadvilkar 30; Nikhil Giri 3/23, Kanak Davne 3/24). Result: Bhama CC won by 56 runs.

Navroz CC 186 all out, 27.4 overs (Aditya Jha 67; S Walakar 4/29, Awais Khan 3/42) lost to Sind Sports Club 187 for 2, 26.2 overs (Awais Khan 90, Harsh Gharsunker 36). Result: Sind Sports Club won by 8 wickets.

John Bright 154 all out, 33.2 overs (Hussain 51; Harshal 5/20, Anuj Iyer 2/28, Shahbaz Alam 2/31) beat Mumbai Cricket Club 152 all out, 35 overs (Shashank 42; Abhay 2/15, Pruthvi 2/33). Result: John Bright won by 2 runs.

P.J.Hindu Gymkhana 200 for 7, 35 overs (Harsh Salunke 77, Jash Ganiga 45, Wasim Khan 44; Akshay Sadashiv 2/15, Adarsh Upadhyay 2/20, Sujit Dalvi 2/38) beat Star Cricket Club 95 all out, 29.4 overs (Aniket Sahu 23; Rehan Hoble 4/14, Atharva Bhosale 3/7, Cheatan Wagh 2/30). Result: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana won by 105 runs.

Young Maharashtra 259 for 7, 34 overs (Shivam Agarwal 89, Aagneya Aadi 62*; Vihang Kothari 2/33, Aayush Vaity 2/46) beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 128 all out, 22 overs (Aayush Vaity 28, Vedant Vaze 25; Aagneya Aadi 5/40, Fardeen Shaikh 3/24). Result: Young Maharashtra won by 131 runs.

Shivaji Park Youngstars 175 all out, 28.5 overs (Mohd. Saif Khan 59, Piyush 55; Shaunak 3/24, Varun 2/13) lost to Bharat Cricket Club 176 for 6, 32.5 overs (Mahit Amit 82; Aditya 2/7). Result: Bharat Cricket Club won by 4 wickets.

Worli Sports Club 179 all out, 33.1 overs (Parth Pednekar 78; Sairaj Nair 3/20, Yashovardhan Singh 2/37, Sachin Kumar 2/43) lost to Apollo Cricket Club 180 for 2, 34.1 overs (Deven Shinde 80, Abhinab Saha 70). Result: Apollo Cricket Club won by 8 wickets.

Crescent Cricket Club 172 for 9, 35 overs (Atharva Vichare 76, Parth Mayekar 40; Khush Jain 2/27, Ayan Shaikh 2/30) lost to Muslim United SC 173 for 4, 31 overs (Dhruv Thakkar 60; Atharva Minde 2/39). Result: Muslim United SC won by 6 wickets.