Sports Fraternity Remembers Victims And Honours Heroes On 18th Anniversary |

Several prominent figures from the sporting fraternity, along with franchises, remembered the victims and paid tribute to the bravehearts of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, November 26. As the country marked the anniversary of the horrific attacks that shook Mumbai in 2008, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took to social media to honour those who lost their lives and remember the courage and sacrifices of those who helped others during one of the darkest chapters in the city's history.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha shared a heartfelt message on X, remembering not just the victims but also the ordinary citizens who stepped forward to help those affected by the attacks. He wrote, "On 26/11, we remember the lives we lost and pay tribute to those who met fear with kindness. They opened their doors and offered help where they could and stayed beside people they had never met. Today, we honour their quiet courage with deep gratitude."

Sports Fraternity Remembers Victims And Honours Heroes On 18th Anniversary

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Ojha's message highlighted the humanity and compassion displayed by ordinary people during the horrific incident, when Mumbai came under a series of coordinated terrorist attacks. His tribute acknowledged the individuals who risked their safety, opened their homes and extended assistance to strangers amid the chaos and fear that gripped the city.

Meanwhile, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians also took to X to remember the sacrifices made during the attacks. The franchise shared a tribute with the message, "Honouring their courage and sacrifices", joining several voices across the country in remembering the victims and the heroes who stood up during the tragedy.

Eighteen years later, the memories of the tragedy remain deeply etched in Mumbai's collective consciousness. Tributes from sporting personalities and franchises such as Pragyan Ojha and Mumbai Indians serve as a reminder of the lives lost, the sacrifices made by security personnel and the extraordinary courage shown by ordinary citizens during those difficult hours.

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