2026 FIFA World Cup: Palestine Script History, Reach 3rd Round Of The Qualifiers For 1st Time

Palestine Football scripted a history feat on Friday as they qualified for the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their footballing history at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar's Doha.

Palestine secured their spot in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification with a goalless draw against Lebanon. Palestine were clubbed in Group I alongside Australia, Lebanon and Bangladesh for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (AFC).

After winning two games and as many losses, Palestine needed one draw to secure their berth for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. Palestine managed to overcome Lebanon's challenge to draw the match and advance to the next stage of the qualification round.

Moreover, after being emerged as runner-up in Group I's second round of the 2026 World Cup qualification, Palestine secured their berth for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Finals, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

#WCQ2026 Palestine are through to the Third Round of World Cup #AsianQualifiers for the first time in their history. The win also delivers qualification to the Asian Cup finals for the fourth straight time!



Full recap and highlights coming soon!

Palestine is going through a challenging period in the country's history due to an ongoing standoff with Israel and a humanitarian crisis. However, the news of Palestine's qualification to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualification provides a glimmer of hope and pride to the nation amidst adversity.

Last year, Palestine participated in the AFC Asia Cup and qualified for the knockout phase of the tournament, where they lost to eventual champions Qatar in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Musab Al-Battat's will play their final match of the second round against Australia on June 11. A defeat wouldn't alter Palestine's standing in the Group as they have already advance to the next stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification,