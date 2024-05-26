2012 Juhu Rave Party: Cricketer Rahul Sharma Allowed To Travel Abroad

Rahul Sharma |

The Special NDPS court on Friday allowed cricketer Rahul Sharma, booked in connection with 2012 Juhu rave party, to travel to England for playing for India Champions in the World Championship of Legends of 2024.

Sharma had on Wednesday moved a plea to allow him to travel to England for playing in the tournament. The plea was opposed by the prosecution saying he may not return to India and may abscond if allowed to travel abroad.

The court, however, allowed the plea observing, “The applicant/accused is having fundamental right to travel abroad. Said right can't be denied. Moreover, interests of respondent can be safeguarded by imposing certain conditions. As such present application deserves to be allowed.”

The court imposed the condition that he shall submit his address of England and entire itinerary.

As per the case, the Juhu police had on May 20, 2012, raided a hotel at Juhu following a tip-off about consumption of drugs at the party. In the raid police had rounded up 90 persons, including some foreign nationals. During the raid police found narcotic substance on the floor as well as on the table at the venue. The police had recovered 110gm of cocaine, 64gm of charas and MDMA tablets from the party venue.

The partygoers were, however, let off after their blood and urine samples were collected by the police at JJ hospital. Out of 92 persons, total 86 were tested positive who are now made accused in the case. While the figures given by the police says that out of the 86 persons, 62 tested positive for cannabis, three tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine, 20 tested positive for MDMA and cannabis, one person tested positive only for MDMA while 33 persons tested positive for alcohol and drugs.