2-Time ODI World Cup Winner Nathan Bracken Now Works With A Civil Engineering Company in New South Wales

Image: Instagram/ Nathan Bracken

Nathan Bracken, former Australia left arm pacer celebrates his 47th Birthday on September 12. However, the two time ODI World Cup winner with Australia is no longer associated with the sport and has made his switch to the corporate world once he retired from the sport. As per his LinkedIn bio he now currently works with Civil Engineering Company Fulton Hogan in New South Wales

Image: LinkedIn

Before joining Fulton Hogan, Bracken served as accounts manager for five years with company called Boran. He has tried his luck in politics before, vying for the seat in the federal parliament as an independent candidate in the 2013 and 2017 elections, but was not successful.

Nathan Bracken's cricketing journey

Bracken, played for the Australian team between 2001 to 2009. During the period he was a part of the the Australian teams that won the 2003 and 2007 ODI world cups under Ricky Ponting's captaincy.

As a bowler he had the capability to swing the ball both ways. At the age of 30 He became world Number 1 in ODIs. However, his promising career was also marred with injuries following which he decided to retired from the sport in 2011.

Most notably, he rejected a Rs 1.3 crores from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, he had to put his health first before money. This decision came as a shock to many, since the IPL was turning into a highly paid chance for cricketers across the globe.

In his Test cricket, he whooped 12 wickets, 174 wickets in the ODI, and 19 wickets in the T20s. His 174 ODI wickets places him sixth on Australia's list and his contribution was often under-rated. Bracken currently has an academy for young cricketers, but he is mostly occupied with his responsibilities in the corporate sector.