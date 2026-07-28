2 Medals, Twin Magic! Identical Twins Abigail & Emily Roper Leave CWG 2026 In Awe With Historic Bronze Double

ropergymtwins/Glasgow 2026/Instagram

Identical twins Abigail and Emily Roper etched their names into Commonwealth Games history after both claimed bronze medals in artistic gymnastics on the same day, delivering a memorable moment for Team Wales in Glasgow. The sisters became one of the standout stories of the competition as they celebrated podium finishes together.

Abigail secured bronze in the women's vault final with a score of 13.433, while Emily finished just behind her in fourth on the same apparatus before earning her own bronze medal in another event. Their achievements marked a historic milestone for Welsh gymnastics, with the twin sisters sharing the spotlight after years of training and competing side by side.

The Roper twins, who were born in Ipswich but represent Wales internationally, have enjoyed a rapid rise in elite gymnastics. Training together at Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club, the duo have already collected medals at the Northern European Championships and represented Great Britain at major international competitions before making their mark at the Commonwealth Games.

The emotional double podium highlighted the close bond between the sisters, who have often pushed each other to improve throughout their careers. Their success also provided a significant boost for Wales' gymnastics programme, showcasing the country's growing strength on the international stage.

With both sisters still only 20 years old, the Commonwealth Games medals are expected to be another stepping stone in promising careers. Their historic achievement has already become one of the feel-good stories of Glasgow 2026, underlining the unique journey of identical twins who turned years of shared dedication into a shared moment of sporting glory.