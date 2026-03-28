'₹2 Lakh Ka Nuksaan Hote Hote Bach Gaya': Rajasthan Royals Team Jokes After Ravindra Jadeja's Shot Nearly Hits Phone During Practice; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

A quirky moment from the practice sessions of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 caught attention after a shot from Ravindra Jadeja nearly hit a phone recording the session. The team later joked that they “escaped a loss of ₹2 lakh,” highlighting how close the moment was to causing damage.

During a routine batting practice, Jadeja’s shot was inadvertently directed toward an area where the phone was capturing footage of the session. The ball narrowly missed the phone, prompting laughter and relief from those present. Rajasthan Royals shared the incident in a light-hearted manner on social media, emphasizing that although the shot was powerful, no one was hurt and the phone was unharmed.

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The club’s humorous reference to “₹2 lakh ka nuksaan hote hote bach gaya” (we nearly avoided a loss of ₹2 lakh) reflects just how unexpectedly close the ball came to hitting the device. While the exact value of the phone wasn’t officially confirmed, the comment hinted at the potential cost of modern high‑end devices, mixing cricket action with a relatable moment for fans.

As Rajasthan Royals gear up for the 2026 season, such interactions show that even intense practice sessions can have amusing and unexpected highlights, whether it’s a near‑miss catch, a bowling drill gone awry, or, in this case, a close encounter between a blazing shot and a camera phone.