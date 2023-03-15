1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Openers Koli, Pokar record tons in Victory CC’s big win.

Mumbai, March 15: Victory Cricket Club, bolstered by the powerful century knocks from opening batswomen Sarika Koli who cracked a 53-ball 125 runs and Mahek Pokar who remained unbeaten on a 65-ball 108 runs, defeated Yogi Cricket Club by a massive 212 runs in a Group-I second round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, and played at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana 1 ground, Kandivali on Wednesday.

In a Group-A match, Mandavi Muslim SC registered a comfortable 8-wicket victory against Shantibhai Sheth Memorial CC. Batting first, Shantibhai Sheth Memorial CC were bowled out for 70 runs in 12.1 overs. Mandavi Muslims bowlers Sharvari More 4 for 13 and Mugdha Pisat 4 for 17 claimed the wickets. In reply, Mandavi Muslims easily chased the target reaching 74 runs for 2 wickets in 14.1 overs. Kashvi Hosalkar scored an unbeaten 31 runs.

Meanwhile, Victory CC openers started in aggressive fashion and smashed the rival bowling attack to all corners of the park. Koli who struck 23 boundaries and two sixes and Pokar who was a bit patient hit 18 boundaries and the duo stitched together a 245 run first wicket partnership for the first wicket before their innings closed at 262 for 1 wicket in 20 overs.

Later, Victory CC bowlers contained the Yogi CC batters who could only make 50 runs for the loss of 8 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Shrushti KudalKar 3 for 1 and Sejal Raut 2 for 14 were the main Victory CC bowlers.

Brief scores: Victory Cricket Club 262 for 1, 20 overs (Sarika Koli 125 (53-balls), Mahek Pokar 108* (65-balls) beat Yogi Cricket Club 50 for 8, 20 (Shrushti KudalKar 3/1, Sejal Raut 2/14). Result: Victory CC won by 212 runs.

Shantibhai Sheth Memorial CC 70 all out, 12.1 overs (Sharvari More 4/13, Mugdha Pisat 4/17) lost to Mandavi Muslim SC 74 for 2, 14.1 overs (Kashvi Hosalkar 31*). Result: Mandavi Muslim SC won by 8 wickets.

National Cricket Club 160 for 6, 20 overs (Gauri Kadam 56, Lavanya Shetty 46; Sara Agale 2/23) beat Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 115 for 3, 20 overs (Manasvi Ajgaonkar 43*). Result: National Cricket Club (Womens League) won by 45 runs

Borivali Cricket Club 143 for 7, 20 (Tanisha Sharma 73, Poonam Pal 14; Dnyani Shelatkar 2/18) beat S.K.P. Athletics Club 61 for 9, 20 overs (Gargi Salunkhe 5/8). Result: Borivali CC won by 82 runs.

Apollo Cricket Club 84 for 6, 20 overs (Gagana Mulakala 25, Sanjiti Amin 20; Priyadarshini Singh 3/17, Riya Singh 2/20) lost to Indian Dynamite CC 86 for 1, 11.4 overs (Priyadarshini Singh 31, Mugdha 27). Result: Indian Dynamite CC won by 9 wickets