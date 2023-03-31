1st MCA Women’s Cricket League 2022-2023. Riya and Swarali impress in Fort Youngsters huge win

Riya Chaudhari scored an unbeaten 113 runs. |

Mumbai, March 29: A solid century knock from Riya Chaudhari, who scored an unbeaten 113 runs, and the testing medium pace bowling effort from Swarali Kudtarkar, who picked up six wickets for 16 runs, inspired Fort Youngsters to register a massive 251-run victory against Shantibhai Sheth Memorial CC in the third round Group-A match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, played at the MCA BKC ground on Wednesday.

Choosing to bat first, Fort Youngsters batted aggressively and piled up a mammoth total of 274 for 1 wicket from their 20 overs. Besides Riya’s stupendous innings, Mansi Patil struck and unbeaten 75 runs after Janhvi Kate was dismissed for 51 runs. Later, Shantibhai Sheth batswomen were unable to negotiate the disciplined bowling of Swarali and were dismissed cheaply for a measly 23 runs in just 10 overs.

Swarali Kudtarkar picked 6 wickets for 16 runs. |

In a closely fought match, Bhiwandi Taluka CA defeated Yogi CC by a narrow 23-run margin. Batting first Bhiwandi Taluka reached a modest total of 120 for 4 wickets from the quota of 20 overs. The main batters who lifted the total were Pranjal Malekar 38 runs, Manasvi Jadhav 21 runs and Shefali Wakkar 20 runs. Later, Yogi CC was restricted to just 97 runs in 18.3 overs. Naivedya Bangera was unbeaten on 30 runs, while Bhiwandi Taluka bowlers Abigail Naik 4 for 6, Sameeksha Thorat 2 for 12 and Tanvi Chavan 2 for 19 claimed the wickets.

In one-sided encounters, Glorious CC defeated MIG Cricket Club by a convincing 10 wickets in a Group-H match and Matunga Gymkhana recorded a convincing 10-wicket win against Dadar Parsee Colony SC in a Group-G match.

Brief scores: United Cricketers 99 for 4, 20 overs (Roshni Singh 33, Kaveri Ghuge 23) lost to Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 100 for 1, 8.5 overs (Nidhi Dawda 47*, Sanika Chalke 46*). Result: Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation won by 9 wickets

Parkophene Cricketers 72 for 6, 20 (Dhruvi Trivedi 33) lost to J. Bhatia SC 73 for 1,10 overs (Snehal Singh 33, Radhika Thakkar 22). Result: J. Bhatia SC won by 9 wickets.

Duru Cricket & Sports Association 71 for 7, 20 overs (Juhi Rawat 28; Krittika Yadav 2/12, Sarika Milind Koli 2/9, Nidhi Buley 2/12) lost to Victory CC 72 for 1, 4.1 overs (Sarika Koli 31, Saima Thakor 20). Result: Victory CC won by 9 wickets.

S.K.P. Athletics Club 52 all out 11 over (Sudiksha Gaikar 3/2) lost to Oriental CC 54 for no loss, 4.2 overs (Yashvi Dedhia 31*, Gitika Sumit Gawand 14*). Result: Oriental CC won by 10 wickets.

Worli CC 62 for 4, 20 overs (Praganya Koli 19*) lost to Dr D.Y. Patil SA 65 for 2, 5.2 overs (Khushi Thakkar 43*). Result: Dr D.Y. Patil SA won by 8 wickets.

Fort Youngsters 274 for 1, 20.0 overs (Riya Chaudhari 113*, Mansi Patil 75*, Janhvi Kate 51) beat Shantibhai Sheth Memorial CC 23 all out, 10 (Swarali KudtarKar 6/16). Result: Fort Youngsters won by 251 runs

Bhiwandi Taluka CA 120 for 4, 20 overs (Pranjal Malekar 38, Manasvi Jadhav 21, Shefali Wakkar 20) beat Yogi CC 97 all out, 18.3 overs (Naivedya Bangera 30*; Abigail Naik 4/6, Sameeksha Thorat 2/12, Tanvi Chavan 2/19). Result: Bhiwandi Taluka CA won by 23 runs.

MIG CC 109 for 9, 20 overs (Mehek Mistri 70; Samruddhi Ghare 4/16, Karuna Sakpal 2/5, Jaya Negi 2/16) lost to Glorious CC 110 for no loss, 15.4 overs (Sai Sadhavi 47*, Ira Jadhav 46*). Result: Glorious CC won by 10 wickets.

Mandavi Muslims SC 122 for 3, 20 overs (Kashvi Hosalkar 35*, Sharvari More 34) beat Rocket CC 86 for 4, 20 overs (Jagruti Bhoi 32). Result: Mandavi Muslims won by 36 runs.

Dadar Parsee Colony SC 126 for 3, 20vers (Riya Pawar 52*, Kasturi Govilkar 27*, Riya Doshi 21) lost to Matunga Gymkhana 128 for no loss13.5 overs (Vaibhavi Raja 49*, Gargi Bandekar 46*). Result: Mayunga Gymkhana won by 10 wickets.