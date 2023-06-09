19-Year-Old ESports Gamer Dies By Suicide, Writes 'Good Night' in his Last Tweet

Karel 'Twisten' Asenbrener | (Credits: Instagram)

19-year-old Czech gamer Karel 'Twisten' Asenbrener has died by suicide, as emerged on Twitter. Asenbrener, who goes under the screen name 'Twisten,' tweeted "Good night" in his last tweet. The post has now received more than 5.5 million views. Team Vitality's assistant coach shared a heartfelt post for the teenager on Twitter.

Team Vitality's assistant coach Harry 'Gorilla' wrote on Twitter, "I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will. I'll leave this with a quote from his favourite show, and something he used to say to me when i felt down: If you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze."

Teenage was suffering from depression a few months ago

It's worth noting that Asenbrener had shed light on his battle with depression and self-harming behaviour back in February, stating that he also spent some time in the mental hospital. He wrote the below in a social media post:

"I self harmed and was in bad situation for a few days and was considering ending it all but my dad saved me. I spent few days in the 'worst' Mental Health Hospital for people that have serious problems."

Asenbrener began his esports career with the Czech squad 'Kings of Sosnovka' in 2020, competing in numerous Valorant competitions across Europe. He joined the French esports organisation 'Team Vitality' in 2022, where he primarily served as a duelist.