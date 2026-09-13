18-Year-Old Wushu Player Divyanshi Choudhary Accepts Federation's Decision After Explosive Selection Controversy

Wushu Player Divyanshi Choudhary Accepts Federation's Decision | madanmohansoni/X

Indian wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has softened her criticism of the national federation after being dropped from the Indian squad for the 2026 Asian Games at the last minute. Divyanshi, who had initially been selected in the women’s 60kg Sanda category, was replaced by experienced campaigner Naorem Roshibina Devi after the federation cited an ACL injury.

The teenager had earlier questioned her exclusion in an emotional video and alleged that she had faced mental harassment. She also claimed that she had defeated Roshibina in the selection trials and questioned the circumstances surrounding her replacement. The Wushu Association of India, however, maintained that the decision was based on medical advice and that Divyanshi was not fit to compete following her knee injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the controversy, Divyanshi has now indicated that she understands the federation’s reasoning behind the decision. She said her focus is on recovering from her injury, effectively backing down from her earlier criticism of the selection decision.

However, the athlete has continued to make allegations of harassment involving Roshibina Devi. The claims come amid the wider dispute over her exclusion from the Asian Games squad and the circumstances surrounding her injury. The allegations have not been independently established, while the federation has maintained that her removal was made on medical grounds.

Divyanshi’s case has consequently drawn attention to athlete welfare, medical assessments and transparency in selection decisions ahead of a major international event. With the 2026 Asian Games approaching, the young wushu player will now turn her attention towards rehabilitation and returning to competition after a difficult episode in her emerging career.