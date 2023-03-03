16 teams to participate in RCF T20 tournament

Navi Mumbai: World class pitches for Panvel cricket academy | Representative pic

Mumbai: Sixteen leading teams will be fighting it out for the top honours in the annual RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and to be played at the picturesque RCF Colony ground, Chembur from March 6 to 20, 2023.

This tournament organized for ‘B Division’ teams will be played as per the MCA rules and guidelines. The format of the tournament will be a direct knockout and all the matches will be played according to the model rules of MCA relating to the conduct of the Cricket Tournaments.

This is a knockout tournament and two matches will be played on all match days. The first game will commence at 9.00am followed by the second from 2.00pm. The two semi-finals contests will be played on March 16 and March 17, and the grand finale on Monday, March 20.

The champions will be presented with the prestigious Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup and a cash award of Rs 75,000, while the losing finalists will receive the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. In addition there would be awards for the ‘Man of the Series’, Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder. ‘Man of the Match’ prizes will be awarded at every match.

Former Indian women cricketer Sulakshana Naik, will be the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony function and inaugurate the tournament on Monday, March 6 at 9.00 am.

RCF had last conducted this tournament in 2019 and could not conduct the tournament in the last couple of years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The participating teams are: Teleperformance D.I.B.S., Dharamji Morarji CC, Route Mobile Ltd., Mumbai Division Sports Association, Space Sports Club, Greater Mumbai Police SC ‘A’, Repro India Ltd., A.G (L&R) Club, Mumbai Port Trust, Western Railway SA, CGST & CE Mumbai Zone, Nirlon SC, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mafatlal CC, DTDC Express Ltd., and hosts RCF Sports Club.