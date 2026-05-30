'₹150 For Single Bottle': Fan Alleges Water Coolers Turned Off Intentionally To Sell Packaged Bottles During RR vs SRH Match In New Chandigarh; Video

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A viral video shared by a fan from the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Eliminator at New Chandigarh has triggered online discussion over alleged issues with basic facilities inside the stadium.

The clip claims that water coolers at the venue were not functioning properly during the match, forcing spectators to look for alternative sources of drinking water in the sweltering conditions.

According to the video’s allegations, fans were reportedly charged ₹20 for a glass of water and ₹150 for a 1-litre bottled water inside the stadium premises. The claims have sparked outrage on social media, with many users questioning the availability and affordability of essential amenities at high-profile sporting events.

The match, part of the IPL 2026 playoffs, drew a large crowd to New Chandigarh, where high temperatures added to the discomfort for spectators. The alleged lack of functioning water coolers, as shown in the viral footage, has further intensified criticism regarding crowd management and fan facilities.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from the IPL governing council or stadium authorities regarding the claims made in the video. At this stage, the situation remains based on unverified social media footage.

The incident has reignited discussions around stadium infrastructure and fan welfare during major cricket tournaments, with many calling for stricter regulation of pricing and better access to free drinking water for spectators.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.