15 Saves, 1 Historic Point! Curacao Keeper Eloy Room Produces Record-Breaking Masterclass vs Ecuador At FIFA World Cup 2026

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Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room produced one of the greatest individual displays in FIFA World Cup history, making a record-breaking 15 saves to help his side secure a memorable 0-0 draw against Ecuador in Group E of the 2026 tournament. The result earned the Caribbean nation its first-ever point at a World Cup, just days after suffering a humbling 7-1 defeat to Germany in their tournament debut.

The 37-year-old shot-stopper was at the heart of Curacao's resistance in Kansas City, repeatedly frustrating Ecuador's attackers with a string of stunning stops. Ecuador dominated proceedings, firing 26 shots and forcing Room into action throughout the contest, but the veteran goalkeeper refused to be beaten as his side held firm to claim a historic result.

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Room's 15 saves set a new men's World Cup record for a regulation 90-minute match. The previous overall World Cup benchmark remains with former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard, who made 16 saves against Belgium in the Round of 16 at the 2014 tournament, though that feat came over 120 minutes including extra time.

For Curacao, the draw represented a remarkable turnaround. The island nation, with a population of roughly 156,000 and the smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup, had been heavily beaten by Germany in their opening fixture. Yet they bounced back impressively, displaying resilience and discipline to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

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As Ecuador's players trudged off the pitch in frustration, Room and his teammates celebrated a landmark evening for football in Curacao. What seemed destined to be another difficult night instead became one of the biggest underdog stories of the 2026 World Cup, with Room's heroic goalkeeping performance likely to be remembered as one of the tournament's defining moments.