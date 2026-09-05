147 MPH Thunderbolt! Ben Shelton Blasts Ace Past Denis Shapovalov In Thrilling US Open Third-Round Clash | Video

Ben Shelton Blasts Ace Past Denis Shapovalov | US Open/X

Ben Shelton produced another statement performance at the 2026 US Open, powering past Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling four-set third-round battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The eighth-seeded American prevailed 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the fourth round.

One of the biggest highlights of the contest came from Shelton’s serve. The American unleashed a blistering 147 mph ace down the T, leaving Shapovalov with virtually no chance of getting his racket to the ball. The thunderous delivery underlined the enormous serving power that has become one of Shelton’s biggest weapons on the hard courts.

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The match was closely fought in the opening two sets, with both players taking a tiebreak. Shelton edged the first 7-3, but Shapovalov responded by taking the second 7-5 to level the contest. From there, however, Shelton raised his level and seized control, taking the third set 6-3 before closing out the fourth 6-4.

The victory continues an impressive US Open campaign for Shelton, who entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed. He had already survived a demanding second-round encounter against Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Shelton's win also sets up a fourth-round meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas. With the American enjoying strong home support and carrying momentum from his recent title-winning run in Montreal, he will now look to make another deep run in New York.