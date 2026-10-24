1,434-Day Drought Broken! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Daryl Mitchell To End Long Wait For International Wicket During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I | Video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Daryl Mitchell To End Long Wait For International Wicket | BCCI/X

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally ended his 1,434-day wait for an international wicket by dismissing New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. The experienced seamer delivered a crucial breakthrough as India looked to put the hosts under pressure early in the contest. Bhuvneshwar's dismissal of Mitchell marked a significant moment in his return to international cricket after nearly four years away from the game.

Mitchell fell for just six runs after Bhuvneshwar deceived him with a good-length delivery that appeared to hold up slightly after pitching. The New Zealand batter attempted to flick the ball towards the leg side but failed to time his shot properly. The ball took the leading edge of his bat and ballooned into the air towards the cover-point region, giving India an opportunity to claim an important wicket.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Daryl Mitchell To End Long Wait For International Wicket

Tilak Varma completed the catch comfortably, maintaining his balance underneath the ball to send Mitchell back to the pavilion. The dismissal provided India with a crucial breakthrough as they sought to restrict New Zealand's batting lineup during the early stages of the second T20I. Bhuvneshwar's delivery and the resulting catch quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with footage of the dismissal circulating on social media.

The wicket ended Bhuvneshwar's long wait for an international scalp. His previous international wicket had come on November 20, 2022, during the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. After 1,434 days, the Indian pacer finally had another international wicket to celebrate.

Bhuvneshwar's return to the Indian team has been one of the talking points of the ongoing New Zealand series. The experienced right-arm seamer brings years of international experience and is known for his ability to generate movement with the new ball. His latest breakthrough will provide a confidence boost as India continue their campaign against New Zealand, with the veteran pacer looking to make the most of his return to the international stage.