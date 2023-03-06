140th Session of International Olympic Committee to be held in Mumbai from Oct 15-17

Mumbai has been chosen as the city to host the 140th Session of the International Olympic Committee. The Session will be held from October 15 to 17 this year.

An IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting will be held on 12 and 13 October, prior to the IOC Session, while the Opening Ceremony of the IOC Session is scheduled for 14 October, the IOC announced today.

The IOC Session will be held in India after 40 years. The last time it was held in New Delhi on 1983.

"The decision to hold the 140th IOC Session in India was taken by the IOC Members during the 139th IOC Session held in Beijing in February 2022. The IOC Session will go back to India 40 years after the 86th edition, which took place in New Delhi in 1983.

"Information on the visa application process and links to online registration for the media will be communicated at a later date," the IOC said in a statement on Monday.

Read Also IOC rejects appeals to ban Russian athletes, seeks pathway to let them compete at Paris Olympics