13th Vasai-Virar Mayor's Marathon Scheduled For December 13, Registrations Open October 15

Honourable Mayor of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Shri Ajiv Patil (holding bib no.0001 and Honourable Municipal Commissioner, Shri Prithviraj B. P (IAS) 0002 along with other officials of the Corporation at the announcement to open registrations for the 13th Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon | File Pic

Vasai-Virar: The 13th edition of the National Level Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon, organised by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and the Vasai Taluka Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal, will be held on December 13, 2026, and online registrations for the event will begin on October 15. This was announced by the newly elected Honourable Mayor of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Shri Ajiv Patil.

“I am happy to announce the opening of registrations for the 13th edition of the National Level Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon, to be held on December 13, 2026. The event will continue to provide the best facilities to the participants, besides accommodation and food to all outstation participants,” said the Mayor.

“The Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon has evolved into one of the most sought-after events among runners throughout the country, and the Corporation is committed to providing another wonderful running experience to all the runners who will register for the event,” said the Honourable Municipal Commissioner, Shri Prithviraj B. P (IAS).

Online registrations open October 15

Online registration can be done through the event website www.vvmmm.in.

The Full Marathon is the flagship event of the Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon. Besides this, the Half Marathon, the 10K Run and 5K Run, all timed events, will feature in the day’s proceedings, followed by the Dhamaal Dhaav, a community event held over 3 km.

Rs 58 lakh prize fund

The event offers a prize fund of Rs 58 lakhs, among the highest in the country, exclusively for Indian athletes, both professionals and amateurs, and attracts the leading long-distance runners in the country. The registration fees for the event are among the lowest in the country, and the Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon is one of the few events that offers free lodging and boarding to all outstation athletes.

The event has been recognised as a National Level sports event by the Athletic Federation of India (AFI), and the running course has been measured and ratified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Events for juniors and senior citizens

Races for junior athletes beginning from the age of 10 till 18 will also be held, besides events for senior citizens and differently abled athletes.

More information on the event is available on the event website.

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