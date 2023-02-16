11th Insurance Shield T20: Mumbai Police, Chougle SC win opening round matches

Rekha Mohanty and Shaili Dher, both DGMs Oriental Insurance Company, along with CRM Safiya Patel, RM Vijay Gaurkhede and Jitendra Ingle, Chief Organiser are seen unveiling the official T-Shirt during the opening ceremony of the 11th Insurance Shield Inter-Office Cricket Tournament |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Chougule Sports Club easily won the first round matches in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association).

In a Group-C match, Mumbai Police defeated Dreams Mills XI by six wickets at the Youths Own Cricket Club, Cross Maidan, while Chougle SC riding on the solid knocks from Ajit Pahalwan 89 runs and Neil Narvekar 42 runs defeated Bank of India by 50 runs in a Group-D encounter at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan.

TAKING STRIKE… Rekha Mohanty, DGM, Oriental Insurance Company, seen batting during the opening ceremony of the 11th Insurance Shield Inter-Office Cricket Tournament |

Hosts Oriental Insurance Company suffered a 140-runs defeat at the hands of Cipla CC in a Group-B match at the National CC pitch and in a Group-A encounter, Dharamji Morarji CC inspired by the brilliant bowling efforts of Prashant Patil 5 wickets for 6 runs and Vishweshwar Singh 4 wickets for 12 runs went on to defeat Central Bank of India by a comfortable nine wickets.

Brief scores - Group-A: Central Bank of India 56 all out, 15.1 overs (Nikhil Koli 22; Prashant Patil 5/6, Vishweshwar Singh 4/12) lost to Dharamji Morarji CC 57 for 1 wicket, 5.4 overs (Shoiab Khan 34*, Nisar Shaikh 12). Result: Dharamji Morarji CC won by 9 wickets.

Group-B: Cipla Sports Club 223 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Visharad Pagare 74 (43-balls, 4x4s,5x6s), Bipin Waghela 60 (24-balls; Kanak Kini 3/29, Jasbir Singh 2/31) beat Oriental Insurance CC 83 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Santosh Suke 25, Kanak Kini 20; Aditya Suryavanshi 2/12, Visharad Pagare 2/13). Result: Cipla SC won by 140 runs.

Group-C: Dream Mills XI 113 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Yashraj Joshi 26, Amaan Iman 25*; Atul More 4/19, Ajinkya Deshmukh 2/33) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114 for 4 wickets, 17.4 overs (Chintamani Kamble 58* (53-balls), Mansingh Chavan 40* (30-balls); Anurag Shukla 2/18, Kartik Savla 2/33). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 6 wickets.

Group-D: Chougle SC 172 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Ajit Pahalwan 89, Neil Narvekar 42) beat Bank of India 123 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Atharva Dhakway 29, Chinmay Kelkar 28, Vinit Sarang 20; Shreyas Pathak 2/20). Result: Chougle SC won by 50 runs.