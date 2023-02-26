11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament: Bank of Maharashtra record 19-run victory against Bank of India

Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra stayed focused and amanged to pull off a narrow 19-run victory against Bank of India in a second round Group-D Elite Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan.

Deciding to bat after winning the toss, Bank of Maharashtra reached a substantial total of 169 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Shubham Mane 47 runs, Rohan Tambe unbeaten 42 runs, Asutosh Mali 39 runs and Soham Mali’s useful 20 runs propped the Bank of Maharashtra innings while Vinit Sarang (3 for 39) was the most impressive Bank of India bowler.

Chasing a stiff target, Bank of India were unable to score runs at a rapid pace and finished short of the target scoring 150 for 5 wickets from 20 overs and ended up on the losing side. Kush Kariya 46 runs, Anuj Bhor unbeaten 43 runs and Vinit Sarang 34 runs tried to keep them in the race, but none of the others got going. Soham Mali (2 for 32) was the pick of the Bank of Maharashtra bowlers.

Later, in a Group-C match, E-Merck SC charged to a convincing 9-wicket win against Dreams Mills XI.

Brief scores: Bank of Maharashtra 169 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Shubham Mane 47, Rohan Tambe 42*, Asutosh Mali 39, Soham Mali 20; Vinit Sarang 3 for 39) beat Bank of India 150 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Kush Kariya 46, Anuj Bhor 43*, Vinit Sarang 34; Soham Mali 2 for 32). Result: Bank of Maharashtra won by 19 runs.

Dreams Mills XI 79 all out, 15.4 overs (Siddid Tiwari 31; Abhishek Shrivastav 2 for 7, Aniket Khadpe 2 for 10, Abhishek Kanojia 2 for 12, Shreyas Keskar 2 for 23) lost to E-Merck SC 83 for 1 wicket,8.3 overs (Harsh Rane 50*, Shubham Chug 22). Result: E-Merck SC won by 9 wickets.