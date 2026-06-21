118K To 729K! Curacao Keeper Eloy Room Gains Over 600,000 Instagram Followers After Record-Breaking 15-Save Masterclass vs Ecuador At FIFA World Cup 2026

Eloy Room/Instagram

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room's sensational World Cup heroics have turned him into an overnight social media star, with the veteran shot-stopper gaining more than 600,000 followers on Instagram in the days following his record-breaking performance against Ecuador.

Room stole the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after producing a historic display in Curacao's 0-0 draw against Ecuador. The 37-year-old made 15 saves over 90 minutes, setting a new World Cup record for the most saves made by a goalkeeper in a regulation-time match and helping his nation secure its first-ever point at the tournament.

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The remarkable performance quickly captured the imagination of football fans worldwide. Clips of Room's acrobatic stops spread rapidly across social media platforms, with supporters flocking to his Instagram page in huge numbers. Reports suggest his follower count has surged by more than 600,000 since the match, underlining the global impact of his unforgettable display.

Just days earlier, Curacao had endured a difficult World Cup debut, suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany. However, Room's inspired outing against Ecuador transformed the narrative around the Caribbean side, turning the goalkeeper into one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

From being known primarily among fans of Curacao and club football circles, Room has suddenly become a worldwide sensation. His record-setting performance and the flood of new followers serve as proof that a single magical night on football's biggest stage can change a player's profile forever.