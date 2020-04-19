£100k a year superfan: Here's your chance to handle Manchester United's social media

Manchester United football club is in search of superfan to handle its social media for a mighty £100,000 (₹95.6 lakh) annually.

The individual's task would be to promote the club to its 1.1 billion fans across social platforms, reported mirror.co.uk.

According to the job advertisement, the successful applicant will be an “energetic culture change catalyst, someone who is obsessed with data but equally obsessed with new and interesting ways to connect with fans.”

He or she will join United’s social media team, who are all “tech savvy, ‘social first’ twenty-somethings”.

Man Utd called the social media job an “exciting vacancy”, adding; “This is a unique opportunity for an analytical, organised and creative individual to lead one of the world’s largest branded social media portfolios.”

However a club source told Mirror: “The person responsible won’t be managing individual players’ feeds.”