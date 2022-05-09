10 biggest sports influencers in India

In India, the most beloved sports are cricket, and then comes football, followed by hockey and wrestling in the order. There are Olympics games too, in which several Indians participate with a dream to get a gold medal like other sportspeople. And here, we have mentioned the biggest sports influencers in India who inspire the youth to devote themselves to performing well in international-level games. And if you are a sports fan, we highly recommend you to check the latest football highlights and livescore on Buaksib .

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is the little master of cricket after Sir Don Bradman. He is something like Pele to football, Ali to boxing, and Jordan to Basketball. The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is a legendary figure in Cricket sports, whom everyone admires, even the sportsperson like M.S. Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and more.

He has received one of the highest Indian Civilian awards, i.e., Bharat Ratna in 2014, and is a Member of Rajya Sabha. Sachin Tendulkar has spent twenty-four years in International Cricket and made several records that are still unbreakable. Tendulkar is followed by several people nationwide and internationally.

2) M.S. Dhoni (MSD)

A Sportsperson from Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a famous personality and a former skipper of the Indian Cricket Team. Under his leadership, India won its World Cup after twenty-eight years and the twenty-20 World Cup too.

M. S. Dhoni is not only an inspiration for the common people but also for the budding cricketers and those who are playing alongside either from India or Internationally. His leadership skills and calm posture have earned him the title of 'Captain Cool,' and finishing the innings has given him the title 'Finisher of the Game.'

3) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the current captain of the Indian Team and a big inspiration for today's youth. He is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the world in all three categories, i.e., One-day, Test Match, and Twenty-20. The number of followers on his social media platforms proves how he influenced millions of people in India and worldwide.

The way he transformed himself in the past ten years is breathtaking. Virat Kohli is a dynamic player and a great influencer for the Team, youngsters, and those who are out of the cricket world.

4) Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana hails from Mumbai and is an Indian Cricketer who plays for the Indian Women's national team. Today's young girls, even women, look at her as an inspiration and admire her for her achievements. Many of them want to become like her someday.

She, as a sportsperson, received various awards for her outstanding performance on the field. Smriti Mandhana was awarded Arjuna Award for Cricket by the Government of India and ODI player of the year by ICC 2018, with several other awards.

5) Mary Kom

Mary Kom is not an ordinary name; she's one of the boxing legends from India. Mary Kom hails from Manipur, a small northeast state in India, and is a mother to four kids, and still continuing her boxing career.

Mary Kom is a six-time world champion to whom novice boxers look as an inspiration. Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Atanu Das, Sundar Singh, and more are inspired by her determination and grit.

6) Geeta Phogat

Geeta Phogat is a freestyle wrestler and belongs to Haryana, India. She is quite popular among sports enthusiasts. If you see her social media accounts, you will get the numbers of people who follow her; Twitter 417.9K, Instagram 675.5K, and Facebook 590.8K.

She is the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and the first to qualify for the Olympic Summer Games. Geeta Phogat was awarded the Arjuna Award for wrestling by the Government of India and also won several other Nobel awards.

7) Neeraj Chopra

Subedar Neeraj Chopra is an Indian athlete and is an Olympic champion in the Javelin throw. He received the Arjuna Award in 2018, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020, Khel Ratna Award in 2021, Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and Padma Shri 2022.

He hails from Haryana and is a Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army. Neeraj Chopra has also won IAAF World U20 Championships 2016 and a gold medal in Asian Games 2018.

8) Satnam Singh Bhamara

Satnam Singh Bhamara from Punjab, India, is a professional wrestler with AEW and a former Indian basketball player. Satnam Singh is often termed as One in a Billion after the selection. He is the first-ever Indian selected for the NBA draft with 52nd in 2015.

He is regarded as an inspiration for the players and influences one who thinks NBA is not for Indians. There is a documentary on Satnam on Netflix that you can watch to know his life journey.

9) Sandeep Sejwal

He is an Indian swimmer from Delhi, India, born on January 23rd,1989. Sandeep took part in the 2008 Olympics and 2010 Asian Juniors in Beijing for 100 m and 200 m breaststroke. Finally, the bronze medal was won by him in the 2014 Asian Games in 50m breaststroke.

Sandeep Sejwal received the Arjuna award from India's government and participated in Nach Baliye 9 as a Contestant for a Television show.

10) Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal is an Indian hockey player and captain of the Indian Hockey team. Rani Rampal is from Haryana, India, and has played 212 international matches, scoring 134 goals. She is known as the striker who also doubles up as a midfielder when needed.

Under her captaincy, for the first time in history, India reached the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rani Rampal was also a part of the Indian Hockey team that qualified for the Rio Olympics 2016. Rani Rampal has received Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2020 and Padma Shri 2020 awards.

Wrap Up

The names mentioned above are those whose stories will motivate the youngsters and influence them to do great works in a particular stream. India has produced countless biggest sportspeople who have contributed to bringing glory to the country. The sports personnel are followed and treated as an inspiration and idols to become one day just like them. For example, M.S. Dhoni grew up watching Sachin and never thought of playing with him, but the dedication made dreams come true.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022