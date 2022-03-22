e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

1 day before match, 7 Indian players stuck in Mumbai, yet to get visa for Bahrain

FPJ Web Desk
Igor Stimac with the Indian players | Photo: AIFF

Igor Stimac with the Indian players | Photo: AIFF

Advertisement

A day before India play their international friendly against hosts Bahrain, seven players haven't received their visa to travel.

Amrinder Singh , Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav and Bipin Singh are still stuck in Mumbai and face a battle to land in Bahrain and prepare for the match.

After Bahrain, India will play against Belarus in another friendly.

The international friendlies are a part of the team’s preparation for the Final Round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers, which will be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards.

India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups, and the group winners, along with the five best second-placed teams will earn a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup in China.

ALSO READ

UEFA allows registration of two additional players, signed from Russian or Ukrainian clubs, for... UEFA allows registration of two additional players, signed from Russian or Ukrainian clubs, for...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:43 PM IST