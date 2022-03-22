1 day before match, 7 Indian players stuck in Mumbai, yet to get visa for Bahrain

A day before India play their international friendly against hosts Bahrain, seven players haven't received their visa to travel.

Amrinder Singh , Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav and Bipin Singh are still stuck in Mumbai and face a battle to land in Bahrain and prepare for the match.

After Bahrain, India will play against Belarus in another friendly.

The international friendlies are a part of the team’s preparation for the Final Round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers, which will be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards.

India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups, and the group winners, along with the five best second-placed teams will earn a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup in China.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:43 PM IST