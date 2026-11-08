You Cannot Make Everyone Happy: Why Clarity In Mind, Purity In Heart And Sincerity In Action Matter Most | AI

There is a saying in Sanskrit: Nobody is a giver of happiness or misery. You create your own happiness, and you become miserable on your own.

If you are sensitive to others and your intention is not to hurt anybody, that is good enough. Sometimes, despite your best intentions and all the care you take, people may still get hurt. There is very little you can do about it.

Some people have a mindset where they interpret everything as an attempt to hurt them. You compliment them, and they think you are taunting them. You give them honest feedback, and they think you are being cruel or rude. If you invite them to a party, they feel you are showing off. If you don't invite them, they feel you don't care about them. What can you do? You cannot keep guessing what is going on in everybody's mind.

From your side, don't use harsh words. Be courteous, be caring and be sensitive. That is all you can do. Don't worry too much about how others receive your words or actions. There are millions of people around, and their minds are moving in millions of different directions. You have no control over them.

You cannot make everybody happy. If two people don't like each other, even speaking to one of them may make the other person your enemy! This is what we see happening in the world today. You support one issue, and one set of people may get upset with you; and if you support the opposite, some other groups may get upset. So, how do you make everybody happy? It is simply not possible.

You cannot become a football of other people's emotions and feelings. If you keep trying to please everyone, you will lose your own peace of mind. Instead, listen to your conscience. See that, to the maximum extent possible, you have no intention of hurting anybody. If you have been sensitive, sincere and considerate from your side, that is good enough.

Remember, you are responsible for your intentions and your actions, not for every interpretation that others make of them. Do what is right, with a clear heart, and let people deal with their own feelings. I talk about three things to keep in mind- clarity in mind, purity in heart and sincerity in action.