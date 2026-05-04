Yadruchha Labham Explained: Why Random Selection Needs Preparedness, Detachment, And Gratitude | File Photo

Yadruchham or yadruchhikam is by chance. Labha is the output or the benefit we get. How come yadrucham happens? Do we prepare to be the beneficiary of the yadruchham or is it the outcome of some randomness? Possessing the right attitude, values, and earlier experience profile makes one’s chances better for getting selected. With all these criteria, still a dozen or more may be qualifying and stand equal chance. Here, when one of them gets selected, it is yadrucha.

One is exhorted to take up things with detachment. Gitacharya teaches us that one should become happy with the yadruchha labham, and become santusta. If one is ‘asantushta’, always nashta will be there for all the stakeholders involved. The asantushta person is neither personally happy, nor can make anyone happy. If there is a resentment or brooding feeling, one won’t make the ecosystem better.

Being prepared for the task at hand and for the future tasks, one makes oneself a candidate. Not to forget the fact that there are many candidates. The grand design shall make us get chosen at the right place and to be at the right time. This becomes our yadruchha labham, and we need to be happy with the outcome. Then, assume the role and with responsibility, drive the deliverables and make the dependent stakeholders better. Additionally, during the entire process, something unpalatable happens, we are guided to be ‘dwandwateeta’, living above the duality of good or bad feelings. Belief that all is GOD’s design assures us.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition)