Vinayaka Chaturthi December 2021 date, tithi, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

December 7 will mark the auspicious Vinayaka Chaturthi. According to drikpanchang.com, as per the lunar month in the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis – Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one after Purnimasi (full moon) during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the one after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is called Angarki Chaturthi.

Although Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is observed every month, the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during Bhadrapada month is known as Ganesha Chaturthi.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta. So on Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings and pray for a hurdle-free life.

Tithi Timings for Mumbai:

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 2:31 AM on December 7 and ends at 11:40 PM on December 7.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja time:

The Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Shubh Muhurat is between 11:24 AM to 01:36 PM.

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:00 PM IST