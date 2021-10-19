Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Significance, legend and all you need to know

Valmiki was born as Agni Sharma with origins of a Brahmin family. Valmiki is considered as the harbinger-poet in Sanskrit literature. He is known as Ādi Kavi, the first poet, author of Ramayana.

Valmiki is regarded as the Ocean of knowledge on Hinduism.

The epic Ramayana was originally written by Valmiki. It consists of 24,000 shlokas and seven cantos (kaṇḍas).

His literature is the masterpiece created in Sanskrit. The Ramayana is composed of about 480,002 words. Which is a quarter length of the full text of the ‘Mahabharata’ .For many Valmiki is also the pioneer who reflected Hinduism with greater impact.

He is also honored with a prefix Maharshi and people often regard him as Maharshi Valmiki.

Valmiki Jayanti signifies the birth anniversary of the greatest poet ever. Who introduced people with authentic values and ethics of Indian culture through Hindu Mythology.

Every year Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated by the Valmiki Community. This year Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on 20 October, 2021.

People practice Shobha yatra remembering Valmiki with devotional Bhajans. Many also continue to cherish his work by reading and spreading his shaloks.

The popularity of Valmiki had no limits. Even many films have been made inspired by Valmiki. One of the very initial ones consists of G. V. Sane's Valmiki in 1921.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:47 PM IST