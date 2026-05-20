Guiding Light: Understanding Swadhyaya; The Journey Of Self-Study & Inner Awareness | file pic

Swa means self and Adhyaya is study. Phalam is fruit, meaning outcome. It is often interpreted either as self doing any study or self’s study. When we say self, it is the common understanding that prevails about the body specific description. One who is the infinite consciousness, trapped in the physical body, and operating with limits. Swa being self, what study of the self can happen is often asked. How do we act, react, and mutate, all these are interesting. Our ishta and kashta, meaning likes and dislikes can be studied, analyzed, and appreciated in ways. Highest form or level of swadhyaya is looking inside to dissolve the layers of ajnana or the maya. Can that happen easily? The answer is no. People often can’t stay with themselves. We need to remember that only when the ‘looking in’ happens, the process begins.

The beginning of the real swadhyaya is choosing to be with ‘self’ and observing unbiasedly. Sakshibhava should prevail. When it happens wholeheartedly, the grossness starts getting unpeeled or dissolved. For many, the biggest hurdle is the boredom of the very process. When uncomfortable things come to the fore, it is one’s ego that shall force one to rule out any ‘other way of accepting’. Thus, the swadhyaya path may be rewarding but difficult to begin with. Right guidance and mentoring shall enable the beginning of the journey. The self-rewarding nature of the journey gets discovered soon. Rewarding phalam makes the journey continue. And, the journey itself becomes the destination.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition)