Understanding Fear: How Awareness, Faith And Breathing Can Help Transform Anxiety Into Inner Strength | file pic

Have you observed what it is that you are usually afraid of?

You are usually afraid of the unknown. Fear of the unknown causes uncertainty, and uncertainty causes insecurity.

Fear is a primal instinct and it is essential to preserve orderliness in the world. Fear of death preserves life; fear of sickness brings hygiene; fear of misery keeps you righteous. A child has a pinch of fear so it is careful and alert while walking.

Fear like a pinch of salt in food is good and even essential. But what if fear takes over your whole life? That needs to be managed.

First, know that most of our worries and fears do not manifest at all. A recent survey says that 85 percent of your fears and worries never come true. Of the remaining 15 percent, you are able to manage most.

Then, we need to pay attention to our own experience. It is not the first time you are having some kind of fear. You have had it before. How did you overcome that? If you look back, you will see that five or ten years back also, you were worried. But you are still alive and have come out of all that.

Looking at your own life will give you the confidence that this situation that you are worried about will also pass.

Remember that everything changes, and so will this situation.

Then know that you have the energy, the courage, the strength to handle it.

What you can not do by your effort, you can achieve by prayer. Know that you are not alone. There is a higher power which is helping you, protecting you, and is guiding you always. Have faith in that power.

Meditation and breathing techniques also help. If you attend to your breath, you will be able to get over fear. Fear is a sensation in the heart region that has a definite breathing pattern associated with it. If you attend to your breath at the moment of fear, then the same fear, which is just energy, flips over. This one energy appears in three forms - love, hate and fear. When there is fear, there is no love or hatred. When there is hatred, there is no fear or love. When there is love, the other two are missing.

So we can convert fear into an all encompassing feeling or experience of love.