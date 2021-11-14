Tulsi Vivah 2021: Date, significance and all you need to know

Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram or Amla branch, which are personifications of Vishnu, is held.

This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 15, 2021.

The Tulsi wedding signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism.

Legend

According to Hindu scripture, the Tulsi plant was a woman named “Vrinda” who was the wife of Asura Jalandhar and was a great devotee of Vishnu. Her devotion made her husband invincible, not even Gods could defeat him. One time, when Vrinda was praying for her husband's victory, Vishnu disguised himself as Jalandhar and went in front of her.

She stopped her prays and went to touch Jalandhar/Vishnu's feet. This took away the real Jalandhar's powers and then he was killed by Shiv.

When Vrinda heard about it, she cursed Visnu that he would become Shaligram and he would get separated from his wife, Laxmi. Visnu turned into Shaligram and was separated from Sita in his Ram avatar.

After that, Vrinda walked into the ocean and drowned herself. The Gods turned her into the Tulsi plant. Visnu had promised her that he would marry her in the next life. So he marries Tulsi in the form of Shaligram. Hence, this day is celebrated as Tulsi Vivah.

Celebrations

The marriage of Tulsi with Vishnu/Krishna resembles the traditional Hindu wedding. The marriage ceremony is conducted where a fast is observed on the Tulsi Vivah day until evening when the ceremony begins.

A mandap is built around the courtyard of the house where the Tulsi plant is usually planted.

It is believed that the soul of Vrinda resides in the plant at night and leaves in the morning. The bride Tulsi is clothed with a sari and the groom, an image of Vishnu or the Shaligram is clothed with dhoti. The couple is linked with a cotton thread in the ceremony. People burst firecrackers and distribute sweets on this day.

