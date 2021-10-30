Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 30, 2021

Today, Saturday (October 30) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Cancer till 12:50 thereafter in Leo.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha. For newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Lucky number will be 9. The newborn will be generous, warm-hearted, friendly and will have vibrant personality that makes others feel comfortable in their presence.
Today, worship Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|30-Oct-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:39
|Sunset
|18:04
|Moon set
|14:25
|Moon rise
|25:59:00
|Tithi
|Navami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha
|Yoga
|Shukla
|Karana
|Garaja till 14:42 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Ashwin
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer) till 12:50 thereafter Simha( Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:31 - 10:56
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|11:59 -12:45
|Subh Muhurat
|08:05 - 09:31
