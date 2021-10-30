e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:15 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 30, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (October 30) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Cancer till 12:50 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha. For newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Lucky number will be 9. The newborn will be generous, warm-hearted, friendly and will have vibrant personality that makes others feel comfortable in their presence.

Today, worship Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date30-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:39
Sunset18:04
Moon set 14:25
Moon rise25:59:00
Tithi Navami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha
Yoga Shukla
KaranaGaraja till 14:42 thereafter Vanija
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 12:50 thereafter Simha( Leo)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:31 - 10:56
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat08:05 - 09:31

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
