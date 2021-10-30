Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 30, 2021

Today, Saturday (October 30) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Cancer till 12:50 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha. For newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Lucky number will be 9. The newborn will be generous, warm-hearted, friendly and will have vibrant personality that makes others feel comfortable in their presence.

Today, worship Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 30-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:39 Sunset 18:04 Moon set 14:25 Moon rise 25:59:00 Tithi Navami till 14:42 thereafter Dashami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha till 12:50 thereafter Magha Yoga Shukla Karana Garaja till 14:42 thereafter Vanija Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 12:50 thereafter Simha( Leo) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:31 - 10:56 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 08:05 - 09:31

