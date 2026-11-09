The True Spirit Of Diwali: Timeless Lessons From Lord Rama's Homecoming On Love, Duty And Righteousness |

Every year, as millions of lamps illuminate homes, we celebrate Diwali, the festival associated with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. The people of Ayodhya welcomed their prince by lighting rows of diyas, transforming the city into a celebration of joy and devotion.

Why does Lord Rama’s homecoming continue to hold such significance across generations? Perhaps because His journey teaches us lessons that remain relevant today.

Lord Rama’s exile began when His father, King Dasharatha, was bound by a promise made to Queen Kaikeyi. Instead, He accepted the exile to uphold His father’s word. In a world where convenience often takes precedence over commitment, this episode reminds us of the value of integrity. Our principles are easy to uphold when circumstances favour us. Their true strength is revealed when honouring them demands sacrifice.

Rama’s exile was not a journey He undertook alone. Sita chose to accompany Him, while Lakshmana left behind the comforts of palace life. Their choices remind us that love is not measured merely by what we say, but by our willingness to stand beside those we care about.

Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya followed the defeat of Ravana and the restoration of righteousness. Rama’s journey reminds us that circumstances do not define the worth of our choices.

The fourteen years of exile did not diminish Rama’s character. They revealed it.

Ayodhya’s joy was not simply about a royal procession; it was about reunion. This offers us a different way of looking at Diwali.

A home is not defined by its size, furnishings, or wealth. It is defined by the warmth people experience within it. A home becomes meaningful when there is respect between family members, forgiveness for past mistakes, compassion during difficult times, and gratitude for one another’s presence.

As we celebrate Diwali, Lord Rama’s homecoming invites us to look beyond the lamps we light outside and examine the values we carry within. We may not be able to eliminate every darkness around us, but we can choose not to contribute to it.

For the true spirit of Diwali does not end when the lamps are extinguished. It lives on in the light we leave behind in the hearts of others.

The author is a spiritual teacher and a senior leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).