The Power Of Divine Awareness: How Recognising God's Presence Can Transform Your Thoughts And Actions | AI

Take care of your present thought and you will change the course of your life.

A man who becomes aware of God’s presence will never do any evil.

People often ask me, “The world is full of cruelties, violence, wars and battles, there is no value for human life, there are so many bomb blasts and people die in thousands. What is the reason?”

The reason is that man is not afraid of God. Man does not realise that God is a witness to his misdeeds. If you would imbibe just three things: God is watching me. God is watching over me. God is witnessing me, your life will take a U-turn. Then you will not hurt, or harm anyone, even in your thoughts. You will not think evil of others, because God’s omnipresence has become real to you.

Carry this message with you today and translate it into deeds of daily living:

God is watching me,

God is watching over me,

God is witnessing me.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)