The More We Grow In Love And Humility, The Closer We Come To God | AI

Years ago, I heard the Voice of the Beloved say: “How close wouldst thou wish to draw to Me?

“Very, very close to Thee, Lord!" I answered.

“Then, remember,” the Voice said, “the distance between thee and Me is not to be measured in metres or miles. An angry word, an uncharitable thought, a harsh criticism, an impure motive, an egoistic impulse, a selfish act, a turning away from the Face of Love will separate thee from Me by thousands of miles.”

A person may be sitting next to me and still be from me afar. Another may be miles away, — and yet be very close to me if in his heart is remembrance of God and Godly love.

Each one of us can feel very close to God if only we remember that the Heart of God is the Heart of Love. The more we grow in love, the closer we are to God.

What is Love? To love is to account oneself very little and the Beloved very great.

So it is that love teaches us humility. How can I feel proud in the presence of one whom I love? He can see me through and through. He is aware of my faults and frailties, my weaknesses and imperfections. Yet he loves me and lets me love him. This thought makes me humble.

Therefore, grow in love and give love to others. For the more of love you give, the more you will have. Such is the law!

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)