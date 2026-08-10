‘The Future Is In Your Hands’: Sadhu Vaswani’s Message Of Hope For A New India | AI

Once a small girl came to Sadhu Vaswani and said: “Dada! Now you go from the playground, and we know not when you will come to us again. Give us a message before you leave!”

Sadhu Vaswani looked lovingly into the pure, innocent face of the little girl and said to her: “Never forget that you and such as you are the builders of tomorrow. The future is in your hands!”

In them is the hope of the future. They— and such as they, in different parts of the country—can become the builders of a new India, the architects of a new humanity!”

Will India stand true to the ideals that made her great in the long ago? At a time when darkness brooded over Western civilisation, India was strong and vital. And she was acclaimed as a leader of the nations, a builder of civilisation. Much has she suffered through the centuries. Great has been her agony. And, today, she lies prostrate and weak. But India is not defeated. And India will never defeated be, as long as her people cling to the vision of the sages who saw that the Root of life is God. Turning away from Him, we but wander from distraction to distraction. Turn back to God! Love God and love your fellow-men! In love is the solution to all the problems which afflict modern Civilisation. In love is the secret of the peace which men and nations alike are seeking.

August 15 is 80th Independence Day.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)