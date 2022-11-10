Saubhagya Sundari Teej; story and significance

Representative image | Deposit photo

Saubhagya Sundari Teej, also known as 'Saubhagya Sundari Vrat,' is a significant Hindu day observed by married women in northern India. This day comes on the 'Tritiya' of the 'Krishna paksha' in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, married women offer prayers for the welfare and prosperity of their families.

Significance:

This teej has a special significance for married women. It is also said that the puja performed on this day is equivalent to the pujas performed on Teej and Karwa Chauth. The name suggests the meaning, as it is said to bring fortune and prosperity as well as positivity into one's life.

This day is observed not only by married women, but also by unmarried women and girls in order to be free of any marriage dosha and overcome marriage delays.

Tithi:

Tritiya Tithi begins at 6:33 PM on November 10, 2022.

Tritiya Tithi comes to an end on November 11, 2022 at 8:17 p.m.

Rituals:

On this day, women usually get up early and take an early morning bath. Later, they perform puja for the Mother Goddess Parvati. The god's idols should be draped in red cloth and kept on the wooden platform, along with a lit earthen lamp. Devotees also offer various deities like Moli, Roli, Chawal, Supari, and Pan.

Along with puja and rituals, women also observe a fast on this day, during which they don't drink or eat anything during the day.