Satyanarayan Vrat: Read to know Significance and Muhurat

Satyanarayan vrat is performed to seek the blessings of Lord Narayan, who is a form of Lord Vishnu. There is no specific fixed date for performing Satyanarayan katha, but performing puja on Purnima is considered auspicious.

Devotees practice fast on Purnima followed by a ritualistic puja in the house or in office. Here's the right muhurat to perform puja this year.

Muhruat:

Date: October 9, 2022

Muhart starts: 03:41 AM, on October 9

Muhrat ends: 02:24 AM, October 10

Tithi: Ashwina, Shukla Purnima

Importance of fasting on Satyanarayan

The purpose of the Satya Narayan fast is to appease the almighty Lord Vishnu, to provide one solace from sufferings and to fulfill one's desires for prosperity and happiness in life. The Satyanarayan Vrat puja is done to seek blessings from the Lord of health, wealth, prosperity and education.

It is believed when Yogi Narad was travelling to Mrityu Lok, he saw how people were suffering due to their karma. After seeing this, Yogi Narad reached Kshirsagar (Vishnu's place) and started chanting kirtan.

After being pleased by his kirtan, Lord Vishnu appeared and told him about the "Satyanarayan vrat", how one can fast and attain salvation.

Later, Vishu explained the significance of this vrat and how to perform puja. It is important to have faith in Shri Satyanarayan Bhagwan's presence during the fasting period. In order to keep purity both inside and outside, one should worship God with faith while listening to his benevolent story. This fast-worship is thought to be more effective in the evening.