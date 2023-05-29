Sant Kabir: A revolutionary saint with the vision of love

Kabir was truly a revolutionary among India's great saints. Brought up as a devout Muslim, he boldly declared, “I am a child of Rama and Allah!” Impatient with ritualism, orthodoxy and the arid intellectualism of philosophy or metaphysics, his message was: “Children of God are ye all! Be One! Be united! Rise above rituals and ceremonies to the vision of love.”

According to Sant Kabir, those living with their families could attain God more easily than those who have renounced family life. Kabir had a family of his own. His wife was Loi. They had two children, a son named Kamaal and a daughter called Kamaali. The four of them lived in a small cottage.

According to Kabir’s teachings, the first principle of righteous living is to revere the guest, to welcome and serve him as though he were an image of God. Sant Kabir never regarded himself as a guru. He said, I am a servant of all! Sant Kabir was a rare and unique saint. The influence of Kabir grew. Kabir’s discourses attracted many seekers. Everyday, more and more people gathered to listen to him. Kabir sang many a song. His language and style were simple and direct. Though centuries have passed, Kabir’s songs and slokas continue to be sung in numerous homes and temples, with fervour and devotion.

Kabir lived like a flower. Wherever he went, he spread the fragrance of his love-filled life. His teachings can be summed up in two words: detach and attach. Detach yourself from the world, its pelf, pleasure, power and attach yourself to the Lotus Feet of the Lord where alone there is love, joy and peace. Let us live in the world but let us not allow the world to live within us.

Is not this message the urgent need of India and the nations today? A saint who was centuries ahead of his time, Kabir expressed the most profound truths in the simplest images and words, which are held sacred by millions of people even today.

(Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)