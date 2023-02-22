Sant Gadge Maharaj birth anniversary: All you need to know about the spiritual reformer |

Sant Gadge Maharaj was an Indian mendicant-saint and social reformer from the state of Maharashtra.

Gadge Maharaj was a social reformer who used a scientific approach to his work. He laboured tirelessly throughout his life to serve the oppressed and the oppressed. He preached well using kirtana. His kirtans were known for criticising social conventions and traditions. He persuaded society of the importance of education.

Lived in voluntary poverty

He was born in Shendgaon in Maharashtra on 23 February 1876 to a family of "dhobis".

He lived in voluntary poverty and travelled to several places, promoting social justice and making reforms, particularly teaching people the importance of cleanliness.

Although he was illiterate, he used the wisdom he gained from his experiences to teach people.

Lived a life in service of others

When he arrived in a village, he would start cleaning the gutters and roads. Many more people would join him in his efforts as well.

He built many dharamshalas, gaushalas, schools, hospitals and hostels in every corner of Maharashtra.

He was renowned for organising kirtans and using the compositions of Bhakti saints like Sant Tukaram. This used to take place in the evenings after a meal in the village where people from all castes would each together.

He volunteered to live in poverty, like the saints of the day and those before him; his garments were simply patches of cloth worn by others sewn together. He didn't own a home or seek material luxuries.

He is still respected by the Indian people and serves as an inspiration to numerous political parties and non-governmental organisations.

Gadge Maharaj passed away on 20 December 1956. But even today his thoughts and ideals are alive in everyone's heart.

