Nurturing The Soul's Sanctuary: A Spiritual Guide To Fortifying Human Relationships Against The Toxic Obstacles Of Ego, Malice, And Self-Doubt

Most of us are well aware of the fact that relationships are as important in life as the body is for the soul. And hence it is important for each one of us to nurture and maintain healthy relationships. Suppose, if we get a small wound on our hand, what would we do? Will we cut it off and throw it away? NO, right? Rather, we will get proper medical treatment for it. Obviously because we know that hands are very useful to us, but since wounds hurt, that is why we get them treated. Similarly, we know that the heart is one of the main organs in the entire body, hence we do not have any problem with it, but the obstructions in it like blockages would definitely cause pain and worry in us, right? In the same manner, if there is any kind of selfishness, mala fide interest, malice, jealousy, feelings of revenge, hatred, prejudice, untruthfulness, in those people with whom we have familial, social or any other kind of loving relations. Then, we must put in sincere efforts to remove these kinds of obstacles in the form of demerits, and not break the relationship with that person. Just as the lime (cement) between the two bricks becomes brittle and comes off, the mason applies lime mixture again to strengthen the bond, we should also apply the cement of love and affection to strengthen our relationships so that they don’t go sour or break easily. Just like a flowing river, when it comes in front of a rock, it neither stops its flow nor has any discord with the rock, but while washing its feet, it changes its direction a little and moves forward towards the destination. We too should salute the obstacles that come in our way and move forward towards our destination of perfection. Remember! losing courage, being sad, disappointed, cursing your superiors or juniors or those of equal status, blaming others, all these are ways of self-harm and self-abnegation.

Once someone asked Acharya Chanakya – ‘Despite being the most important minister of such a big empire, why do you live in a hut? You should live in a luxurious palace.’ Hearing this, Acharya ji said – ‘The trust that people have for me in their hearts is my palatial palace, the day it disappears, my palace will collapse. As long as it continues to exist, my palatial palace continues to exist.’ What we need to learn from this is that self-confidence and faith in Almighty - these are two such magical wings with the help of which we can touch every height and create thousands of new paths to cross the raging ocean of problems and fill our relationships with values of peace, respect, love and make them stronger and unbreakable.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, and the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him. Write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)